NPF Liezietsu Group Holds General Convention, Neiphiu Rio Camp Absent

Complying with the directive of the Election Commission (EC), the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) on Wednesday held a general convention to decide which of its two factions has majority support.

The EC on October 17 directed the two factions led by former chief minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu and Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu Rio to settle their dispute over the party’s election symbol ‘cock’ through a general convention within two months.

“Today, we have fulfilled the directive of the Election Commission and also the provisions of the NPF Constitution,” party Spokespersons Achumbemo Kikon told PTI. The proceedings would be sent by next week to the EC which would take the final decision on the issue, Kikon added.

The Rio faction having 36 MLAs did not attend the event saying that it has already held the general convention on September 20 in Dimapur. The Assembly election in Nagaland is scheduled to be held by February next year.

The tussle between the camps has been going on since July and the EC direction came after Rio, in an application on August 17, had claimed to have been elected as the president of the party and sought control of its poll symbol.

In the directive, the EC had said the NPF Constitution emphasizes that such matters will be decided by two-third majority of active party members in a general convention. During the general convention, NPF secretary general K G Kenye made public the list of office bearers including the president for nomination and objection.

As nobody objected to the list led by president Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu, Kenye announced he would complete his 5-year term to be ended in January 2020. He was made president in 2015. “Today, over 22,000 active members approve and resolve to stand firm behind him and work tirelessly for the greater glory of the party,” it was resolved in the convention.

