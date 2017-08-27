Sun, 27 Aug 2017

NPF Manipur Unit to Extend Support to NPF Central

August 27
12:15 2017
Even as internal crisis of the Naga People’s Front persists in Nagaland State, the Manipur State unit of the NPF has resolved that it will “extend support to NPF Central which is in alliance with the BJP in the state as well as at the Centre.”

This resolution was taken on Saturday in its ‘office bearers’ meeting’, according to the Manipur State unit of the NPF. It also said that during the meeting it also “unanimously re-affirmed the previous resolution taken in its office bearers’ meeting held on August 12, 2017 to continue its alliance with the BJP in Manipur”.

The meeting also condoled the demise of former Chief Minister Rishang Keishing. The party termed Rishang Keishing as one “veteran politician who was not only recognized as a political figure in the state but a well known national political leader”.

Rishang’s demise is a “great loss not only to the Naga society but for the state as a whole.” The party further said that, ”the vacuum left by his demise cannot be filled again, and that, it is not easy for any leader to grow into such a stature,” it added. It also shared the grief of the family of the departed leader.

The NPF, Manipur State unit also condoled the demise of Nepuni Lossii, father of Manipur Minister L Dikho. The party said that Nepuni Lossii was a God fearing church leader and a well known social leader.

-Newmai News Network

