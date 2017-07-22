NPF Youth Wing Holds Beef Feast

To mark severance of ties with BJP in Nagaland, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) youth wing central organized beef feast at State Academy Hall, near NPF Headquarters in Kohima on Friday. Hundreds of NPF party men, supporters, public joined the feast.

In a letter addressed to Nagaland Governor PB Acharya, the NPF youth wing president, Vihoshe N. Swu, and working president, Bendang Longkumer, invited him to the event, saying the feast was to celebrate “your latest political coup, and to mark the severance of ties with your political party the BJP”.

“Your Excellency has been terribly busy in the last few days breaking all democratic norms playing politics and installing your party BJP-friendly Government in the State. You have forgotten that the office of the Governor should be apolitical and stay away from politics, and have been acting as the leader of the dissident NPF group. Your statements in the local papers justifying your evil deed are most entertaining being so hilarious. Your attempts to cloak your political decisions with some semblance of legality are transparent and the nakedness of it all is most repulsive and loathsome,” stated the letter.

“Your Excellency has turned a blind eye to a monumental travesty of democracy where a member of the Assembly who is expelled from the NPF for a period of six years has been accepted as the Chief Whip of the very party from which he has been expelled!,” it added.

“Your Excellency has been a member of the cabal of legislators who created parliamentary history when they the legislators have elected a Chief Whip themselves without the consent and knowledge of the political party they claim to belong to. And all these while, the official party Whip of the NPF whose Whip was recognised by you since 2014, and whose Whip had effect on February 5, 2015 when the then Chief Minister called for a Vote of Confidence, continues to be the sole and authorised Whip of the NPF!,” said the letter.

“Your Excellency is aware that Nagas are patient people, but there is a limit to our patience. We are now in a jubilant mood because not only has the NPF severed ties with the BJP for good, you yourself have shown how low you can stoop to achieve your political and religious agenda in the last few days. You now stand exposed not unlike the proverbial Emperor who went around the streets naked believing that people can see his non-existent cloak!,” it added.