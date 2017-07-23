‘NPF’s Sham Tirade Against BJP-RSS’

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has said that “the sudden discovery by Naga People’s Front (NPF) that BJP is communal party, Nagaland Governor PB Acharya is RSS Pracharak and Chief Minister TR Zeliang is Heraka Boy is a belated but welcome sign that vindicates the assertion of the NPCC all through the years. However, the NPF cannot absolve itself for being the comfort party of BJP, its springboard and to put it in their own words- ‘natural ally’.”

“The NPF argument about the sinister agenda of the BJP-RSS exposes its own double standards arising out of being kicked badly by its natural ally BJP. The BJP has lot to thank the NPF for allowing it to take roots and nurturing its growth. The spurt of RSS activities in the state has been flourishing under the patronage of NPF who had deliberately turned a blind eye for the love of power and money,” NPCC said in a press statement.

“Since May 2014 when BJP came to power, the communal temperatures in the country has been heated up by the BJP-RSS to consolidate its holding on power and the nation remains divided more than ever. When other states were vociferously protesting against BJP-RSS divisive politics on a host of issues like Christmas Day being declared Good Governance Day, Good Friday as Digital India Day, Beef Ban and so on, the deadly silence of the NPF and its stout defending of the BJP-RSS agenda cannot be easily forgotten by the people,” the statement said.

“Till some weeks back, NPF had never failed to repeatedly proclaim BJP as their natural ally since 1977 forgetting that BJP was formed only on 06 April 1980. Leaving aside their ignorance, realizing after 37 years the true colors of the BJP-RSS will not undo the damage caused to the state and its people by allowing communal forces to take root,” added the statement.

NPCC appeals to “all secular minded people who believe in the principles of secularism, socialism and democracy to come together and save the state from impending dangers of communal forces. NPCC has been and will always continue to be the voice of the people in defending our rights and will go an extra mile to defeat the communal forces whose polarizing agenda spells doom for our people.”

The statement further said that “in the next assembly elections, the people will have a choice to either vote for secular front or communal forces. Unless the communal forces are defeated, posterity will never forgive us for succumbing to the lure of instant gains that will destroy our identity and our way of life forever.”