Sun, 28 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

NPP Agent of BJP in Meghalaya: Mukul Sangma

January 28
12:28 2018
Kicking off his election campaign ahead of the February 27 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Mukul Sangma on Saturday accused main rival National People’s Party (NPP) of being an “agent of the BJP”.

Sangma said the Bharatiya Janata Party is “funding” the NPP for the Assembly elections. Sangma sounded the poll bugle from Songsak, the second assembly seat after Ampatigiri assembly constituency, which he has won for five consecutive terms since 1993.

The NPP is an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre and in Manipur. It is part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance, a platform for non-Congress parties, headed by Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“My decision to contest from Songsak is purely to bring equitable development in the state,” he said amid applause from the audience. Songsak constituency is represented by two-time NPP legislator Nihim D. Shira.

Sangma, who is the Meghalaya’s longest serving Chief Minister since he was appointed in 2010, said he has made a humble beginning to accelerate growth and development in the state.

-IANS

Meghalaya Assembly ElectionsMukul Sangma
