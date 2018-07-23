NPP Chalks Out Plan for Ensuing Polls

The National People’s Party (NPP) on Saturday met in New Delhi to chalk out plans in view of the upcoming elections in the State of Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and the Lok Sabha election in 2019.

The National Executive Meeting of NPP was chaired by National President and Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K. Sangma in presence of party functionaries from pan North East and from the State of Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

The meeting has empowered the election committee of the party to plan out modalities to make it formidable presence in all the three states, which is likely to go for polls in next few months.

In the meeting, leaders from different parts of the State presented reports regarding the performance and current status of the party.

Conrad Sangma has urged the party functionaries to focus on their strength and push the agenda of inclusive growth for the indigenous and minorities of the country as they plunge with a renewed vigor for the upcoming elections.

“NPP is a new party but in a short span of time it has been able to make its presence felt across North East and in Rajasthan. We have to capitalize on our strength and make attempt to unitedly raise the voice and concerns of the people and work for the welfare of indigenous people, minorities and vulnerable section of the society,” he said.

The meeting decided to contest in Mizoram but has not finalised number of seats it would contest. The party is in talks with regional forces for a possible merger. The meeting also decided to field candidates from different constituencies across India for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the election committee has been empowered to take a call on the matter.

NPP leadership also felicitated seven MLAs from Arunachal Pradesh, who has joined the party recently. “We are happy that regional parties are merging with us in our mission to champion the cause of North East under a single platform,” Conrad Sangma said, while welcoming and congratulating the MLAs in the party fold.

Senior Congress leader from Meghalaya Martin Danggo, who recently quit Congress and resigned from MLA was also present in the National Executive Meeting of the party. Danggo will be contesting in NPP ticket for the upcoming by-election to Ranikor constituency. He was also felicitated in the meeting.

The party functionaries from different parts of the country reposed their faith in the leadership of Conrad K. Sangma and has assured that they would be able to make NPP’s pan India presence strong and would unite the people to realize the importance of the party which is committed to make a difference in people’s life with its pro-people approach to governance.