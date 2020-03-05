NPP leader W R Kharlukhi to contest RS poll from Meghalaya

The ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) on Wednesday announced National People’s Party state president W R Kharlukhi as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll to be held on March 26.

Deputy Chief Minister and NPP leader Prestone Tynsong made the announcement after Kharlukhi’s name was finalised by a committee constituted by the MDA last week.

“Dr Kharlukhi was unanimously recommended as the candidate of the MDA for the Rajya Sabha election,” Tynsong who chaired the sub-committee told journalists here.

Meghalaya has only one Rajya Sabha seat and the term of the incumbent, Wansuk Syiem of the opposition Congress, will expire on April 12.

