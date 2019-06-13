NPP Nagaland unit felicitates MP Agatha Sangma at Shillong

NET Bureau

The National People’s Party Nagaland unit headed by the president Ato Yepthomi along with the state executive members and state youth leaders felicitated MP Lok Sabha Agahata Sangma at Shillong on June 10 on her landmark victory over former CM of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

A press release by general secretary Sasank Ghatraj stated that the state leaders in their congratulatory note highlighted the strong confidence the party has on her leadership and her “unflinching commitment to the people and its land, the representation of a pan Northeast Identity and voicing out for the tribal community, minorities and vulnerable section of the society.”

The release stated that the concept of ‘One Voice, One Northeast’ enables people from all different states to have a common belonging and co-exist despite the cultural and language barriers, thereby also providing a unanimous political platform as an identity to represent and shelter. The State leaders further elaborated on the concerns and challenges the party faced in the state. It stated that , nonetheless it was unmoved and deeply committed to work towards the vision of a better and brighter developed North Eastern Union. MP Aghata Sangma in turn expressed delight on meeting The NPP state unit and assured them of her sincere commitment in continuing to consciously work for the people of Nagaland and Northeast, She reaffirmed that she will surely make use of the voice people have entrusted on her. She further encouraged the party members to stay committed to the party’s vision which is the guiding force in achieving the much required common dream for a pan Northeast Political Party which will “truly represent the people to work for the larger Good.”

She also committed to take up Issues relating to socio-economic development, political environment, education and most importantly, she has strongly stated that she will lay her support for the ongoing Naga Peace talks for an early conclusive solution wherever and whenever necessary.

Source: Nagaland Post