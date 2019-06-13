Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 13 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

NPP Nagaland unit felicitates MP Agatha Sangma at Shillong

NPP Nagaland unit felicitates MP Agatha Sangma at Shillong
June 13
12:15 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The National People’s Party Nagaland unit headed by the president Ato Yepthomi along with the state executive members and state youth leaders felicitated MP Lok Sabha Agahata Sangma  at Shillong on June 10 on her  landmark victory over former CM of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

A press release by general secretary Sasank Ghatraj stated that the state leaders  in  their congratulatory note highlighted the strong confidence the party has on  her leadership and her “unflinching commitment to the people and its land, the representation of a pan Northeast Identity and voicing out  for the tribal community, minorities and vulnerable section of the society.”

The release stated that the  concept of ‘One Voice, One Northeast’  enables people from all different states to have a common belonging and co-exist despite the cultural and language barriers, thereby  also  providing a unanimous political platform as an identity to represent and shelter. The State leaders further elaborated on the concerns and challenges the party faced in the state. It stated that , nonetheless it was  unmoved and deeply committed to work towards the vision of a better and brighter developed North Eastern Union. MP Aghata Sangma in turn expressed delight on meeting The NPP state unit and assured them of her sincere commitment in continuing to consciously work for the people of Nagaland and Northeast, She reaffirmed that she will surely make use of the voice people have entrusted on her. She further encouraged the party members to stay committed to the party’s vision which is the guiding force in achieving the much required common dream for a pan Northeast Political Party which will “truly represent the people to work for the larger Good.”

She also committed to take up Issues relating to socio-economic development, political environment, education and most importantly, she has strongly stated that she will lay her support for the ongoing Naga Peace talks for an early conclusive solution wherever and whenever necessary.

Source: Nagaland Post

Tags
Agatha SangmaNagalandNational People’s Party
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.