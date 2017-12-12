NPP Shows Its Strength for Meghalaya Election 2018 , Parades Manipur Ministers

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

The National People’s Party (NPP) on Monday rallied its party leaders from Manipur at a public meeting in Tura town of West Garo Hills to show its strength, which was attended by candidates from Garo hills along with party workers, who would contest the upcoming 2018 Meghalaya assembly election.

The public meeting at District Auditorium Tura was fully packed, which has a capacity of over 2000 people. During the meeting, NPP chief Conrad K. Sangma declared that in the untimely demise of former minister Manirul Islam Sarkar, his younger brother, who is the currently member of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council S.G. Esmatur Mominin (Rohibul) would be allotted party ticket to contest Phulbari constituency of West Garo Hills.

Conrad said that people of Khasi – Jaintia hills were confident to get the maximum seats for the party and hoped that the wave for NPP would be similar in Garo hills. He told the gathering that the next chief minister of Meghalaya would be from the region, which has the maximum number of seats.

On a humorous note, he said, “If people of Garo hills wants to have a chief minister, who is from Garo hills, we have to ensure that NPP gets at least 20 seats or more”.

He told the gathering that the seed of the party was sown by his late father Purno Sangma, who has tirelessly worked hard to strengthen its base across Northeast and to other parts of the country including Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

“Everywhere people have accepted the party and has lot of expectation. People across India identify me as son of late P.A. Sangma and the entire mindset changes, when they accept me”, said Conrad, while stating that it would be appropriate for NPP to remember late P.A. Sangma and give him the importance and credit for where the party today is and where it will move in the future.

He told the crowd that P.A. Sangma had envisioned NPP as a party for the people of Northeast because in Delhi number is important, when the government is formed at the central level.

“If we have 5 MPs from Northeast, nobody would bother in Delhi but if we have the required number of MPs from Northeast, they would listen to us. NPP is on the right track today and we are definitely going to make ourselves heard in Delhi. We must have a political party that represents northeast and will go with the right numbers in Delhi”, he said.

He urged the people of Meghalaya to ensure that NPP emerges as the single largest party and explained to the crowd that NPP is clear on its vision for development of the state.

Deputy chief minister of Manipur Joykumar Singh Yumnam said that it was important for the people to realise the importance of “dignity” and “self-respect” and introspect and strengthen NPP, which stand’s for the cause of the people of Northeast.

“People of Northeast is looked down and their citizen status in questioned at times because we look different. It is very important that a party, which believes in family ties, which is part and parcel of Northeast culture, is with us. We have to understand and realise the dreams of Late Purno Agitok Sangma, who fought for the cause of Northeast and ensure that NPP is voted to power with majority in the 2018 Meghalaya election”, said Joykumar.

Terming Late Purno Sangma as an “iconic” political figure and a “giant name” in India’s politics, Joykumar said, “Conrad is a worthy replacement of Late Purno Sangma ji and people of Meghalaya should ensure that NPP is voted to power in the next election so that he is able to further the cause of the people of not just Meghalaya but of entire Northeast”.

Health and family welfare and Art and culture minister of Manipur L. Jayanta Kumar Singh said that people of Northeast should come together to fight for a common goal and ensure that the dream of late Purno Sangma ji is realised.

“NPP is committed to eradicate poverty in Northeast and build infrastructure for holistic and equitable development of the region. People of Meghalaya have to strengthen the party for the common vision. We are rich region with potential in sports, culture and unique heritage”, said Jayanta.

Sports and youth affairs minister Letpao Haokip said that people of Meghalaya is looking for a change and a party that is oriented with the people. “NPP is a party and its agenda is clear to serve the humanity and we stand for the cause of the people. We will uphold unity, integrity, secularism and the preamble of Indian constitution”.

He urged the people to vote for NPP so that the party is able to serve the people with “respect” and “love”. “NPP knows the pulse and heartbeat of NPP and we are expecting a good show in the election with the people support and cooperation”, said Haokip.

National vice-president Phungzathang Tonsing said, “Most of the Northeaster state are looking for change in leadership and we have seen that people have rejected Congress in Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and this should and will happen in Meghalaya”.

He said that the congress party worker are fed up with Congress in state as well as in central leadership, which is clear, while stating that people should not have a double thought and should vote and support NPP to form the government with new vision and new planning.

National youth president of NPP Ratika Yumnam said, “NPP is the only party that can deliver and live upto the expectation of the people. We as a party believe in going down to the grassroot and listen to the aspirations of the people, we known in our own hearts which party will deliver and we will vote”.