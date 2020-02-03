NPP slams BJP chief in Nagaland for equating Nagas with ‘Miyas’

NET Bureau

Questioning whether the Naga tribals can be called as Miyas, NPP leader Hayithung Bill Lotha issued a press release seeking the Governor of Nagaland RN Ravi’s intervention against the Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, Y Patton for referring the Nagas of a specific area as ‘Miya’.

Amidst the controversy in Assam pertaining the issue of Miya Poem’s, Patton has sparked sharp criticism when he said that he specifically mentioned that he was referring to the illegal Bangladeshi migrants when he remarked them as Miya.

As mentioned in the press release issued by the NPP leader Lotha, Patton, also the BJP Legislative party chief, while addressing the gathering at the General Conference of the Lotha Student’s Union, WOKHA at Maratchu Village which was held on January 27th- 28th, 2020, has referred to the Lothas of Ralan Area sub-divison as ‘Miya Jaat’ (Miya race) and thereafter ‘Dalal’(broker).

Lotha further added, “Patton also belongs to the same Lotha tribe as much as the people of Ralan Area Sub- division. In his recent speech it was quite apparent that he had nursed a long held grudge of getting lesser number of votes from Ralan Area during the Assembly Elections which get him defeated during the 2003 Assembly Elections.”