NPP to build museum in honour of PA Sangma

NET Bureau

The National People’s Party (NPP) has decided to build a museum in honour of former Tura MP late Purno Agitok Sangma besides erecting his statue in Tura.

“As a tribute to his contribution to the state and national politics, a statue of PA Sangma will be erected in Tura,” said NPP national president and Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma on Monday.

“A biography on his life will be written and a book on his ideology will be published by 2021,” the CM further said.

He also attended a prayer service that was organised to observe the NPP’s foundation day and PA Sangma’s birth anniversary at Dakopgre in Tura.

“We will also build a museum in his honour,” he further said while thanking NPP workers, well-wishers and friends for supporting the family and the party.

Source: Northeast Now