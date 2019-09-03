Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 03 Sep 2019

Northeast Today

NPP to build museum in honour of PA Sangma

NPP to build museum in honour of PA Sangma
September 03
13:31 2019
NET Bureau

The National People’s Party (NPP) has decided to build a museum in honour of former Tura MP late Purno Agitok Sangma besides erecting his statue in Tura.

“As a tribute to his contribution to the state and national politics, a statue of PA Sangma will be erected in Tura,” said NPP national president and Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma on Monday.

“A biography on his life will be written and a book on his ideology will be published by 2021,” the CM further said.

He also attended a prayer service that was organised to observe the NPP’s foundation day and PA Sangma’s birth anniversary at Dakopgre in Tura.

“We will also build a museum in his honour,” he further said while thanking NPP workers, well-wishers and friends for supporting the family and the party.

Source: Northeast Now

former Tura MP late Purno Agitok Sangma, Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma, National People's Party (NPP)
