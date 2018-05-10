NPP to Contest Upcoming Mizoram Assembly and Lok Sabha Polls

NPP wants to give confidence to the people of Northeast to march forward on shared objective and common goal of development, this was stated by National President of NPP and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

While addressing during the felicitation programme organised by the NPP Meghalaya State Unit in Shillong, Sangma said, “NPP has a challenge ahead but there is a commitment from the party and its functionaries to carry forward the aspirations of the people in the right earnest and work to build a better society.”

Congratulating and thanking the Meghalaya State Unit, Manipur State Unit and Nagaland State Unit, Sangma added that NPP has just begun its journey to represent the voice of the people and it would continue further.

“NPP is very upbeat and will be contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in the state of Mizoram and also General Election to the Lok Sabha in 2019 in all the eight states of Northeast,” he informed.

Reminding the gathering about the ideals and philosophy of late Purno Agitok Sangma, he stated, “The seed of the party and the foundation was laid by him and we will continue to follow his principles and ideals to take forward the vision of the party for the common good of the people, especially the indigenous people of the country, the minorities and concerns and issues of Northeast”.

“It is a matter of pride for NPP that the party is a recognised party in the state of Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland. In 2018 state Assembly elections in Nagaland, the NPP had a vote share of 7% and two MLAs were elected,” he asserted.

The Meghalaya State Unit felicitated 20 MLAs in the 10th Meghalaya Assembly and also MLAs from Nagaland and Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur Yumnam Joykumar Singh, Health Minister L Jayanta Kumar, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Letpao Haokip and Tribal Affairs Minister N. Kayishii.

Sangma felicitated the President of Meghalaya state unit Dr WR Kharlukhi during the felicitation function.

Speaking in the same line, deputy Chief Minister of Manipur Yumnam Joykumar Singh said, “NPP will continue to play an important role in Northeast to ensure clean and transparent administration and good governance”.

He pointed that party has also set a good example in the state of Manipur and Meghalaya and would make effort to grow stronger in other parts of the Northeast, so that the aspirations of the people from the region can be represented by the party.

“The party is growing from strength to strength and in the next election in Manipur the party will manage to get 20 seats and will play a bigger role in the government formation,” he mentioned.

Joykumar Singh further expressed confidence that NPP has become a major force to reckon with in Meghalaya and in the upcoming election to Ampati constituency the party will beat the same success like it did in just concluded Williamnagar constituency.

Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong echoed that NPP with its 20 seats was now eyeing at Ampati to increase the party’s tally to 21 in Meghalaya State Legislative Assembly.

“People of Meghalaya need change and NPP is gearing up to ensure and fulfil the aspirations of the people. NPP will serve the people with the wisdom from the heaven to ensure positive change and development in Meghalaya”, he added.