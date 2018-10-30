Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 30 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

NPP to Declare Candidates for Mizoram Polls Soon

NPP to Declare Candidates for Mizoram Polls Soon
October 30
16:40 2018
NET Bureau

National People’s Party (NPP) on Monday announced that it would contest the Mizoram Assembly elections scheduled for November 28 and candidates would be announced soon.

NPP Mizoram State convener Lianzuala told reporters in a news conference on Monday that they had received 25 applications seeking NPP ticket which were being scrutinised by the party leadership.

“We will announce the number of seats we will contest along with names of candidates soon,” he said.

The party general secretary from Nagaland and the party’s National Observer for Mizoram polls Sasank Ghatraj said that though the NPP is a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), it has its own identity.

“NEDA is not a political party, but a forum or a platform for non-Congress political parties in the region,” Ghatraj said, adding that the party has been part of the coalition governments in Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya, so is the BJP.

NPP national secretary and Co-Convener of the party in Mizoram Dr Lalrina said that there has been no pre-poll or post-poll alliance anywhere in the North East and also in Mizoram.

He said that the main objective of the party was for significant representation of NE tribals in Delhi as the power in Delhi could not understand the people or terrain of the region.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

This may take a second or two.