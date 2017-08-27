Sun, 27 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

NPP Urges People Not to Worry Over Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy

NPP Urges People Not to Worry Over Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy
August 27
11:47 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the National People’s Party (NPP) on Saturday urged the people not to worry over the implementation of the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy 2014.

“The policy will not make any impact on the socio-economic development and change the state’s demography. Rather we should stand together to extend our solidarity for the cause of the Tibetans who are fighting for genuine autonomous region within the People’s Republic of China,” the party said in a statement.

The party in an emergency meeting chaired by state unit president Gicho Kabak, who is also the President of Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh, appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju for adopting the Tibetan refugee rehabilitation Policy on humanitarian ground.

The party further appreciated the decision of the state cabinet to implement the policy in the state. In order to streamline the process of facilities to be given to the Tibetan refugees, the Centre had formalized the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy 2014 and accordingly directed the Arunachal Pradesh government to implement the same, he said.

The party’s spokesman said that the Centre had directed the state government to implement the welfare schemes for the Tibetan refugees and further directed the state governments to extend a 20-year land lease agreement.

-PTI

Tags
NPPTibetan Rehab PolicyTibetan Rehabilitation Policy
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.