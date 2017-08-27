NPP Urges People Not to Worry Over Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy

The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the National People’s Party (NPP) on Saturday urged the people not to worry over the implementation of the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy 2014.

“The policy will not make any impact on the socio-economic development and change the state’s demography. Rather we should stand together to extend our solidarity for the cause of the Tibetans who are fighting for genuine autonomous region within the People’s Republic of China,” the party said in a statement.

The party in an emergency meeting chaired by state unit president Gicho Kabak, who is also the President of Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh, appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju for adopting the Tibetan refugee rehabilitation Policy on humanitarian ground.

The party further appreciated the decision of the state cabinet to implement the policy in the state. In order to streamline the process of facilities to be given to the Tibetan refugees, the Centre had formalized the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy 2014 and accordingly directed the Arunachal Pradesh government to implement the same, he said.

The party’s spokesman said that the Centre had directed the state government to implement the welfare schemes for the Tibetan refugees and further directed the state governments to extend a 20-year land lease agreement.

-PTI