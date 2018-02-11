Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 11 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

NPP Will Form Next Government in Meghalaya: Conrad

February 11
10:19 2018
National People’s Party president Conrad K Sangma today claimed that the NPP will form the next government in Meghalaya after the February 27 Assembly election.

Addressing a rally in Gokul village under the Bajengdoba assembly constituency in North Garo Hills, Sangma claimed the NPP will will secure maximum seats in the Assembly election and will form the next government in the state.

The NPP is an ally of the BJP at Centre and Manipur and is constituent of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) but is fighting the Meghalaya Assembly election alone.The party has put up candidates in 53 seats.

He said the “NPP has always raised its pitch for the indigenous people and the minorities. We have been working with the Centre to ensure that development reaches not just in Meghalaya but entire North East”.

He said the NPP was founded by late Purno Sangma to champion the cause of the minorities and people of North East.

Sangma alleged that the Congress has failed to ensure transparency in implementation of different central schemes.

He told the people to choose a party that would work to create a new Meghalaya.

He also alleged that the condition of the roads in the state was in very bad shape.

PTI

