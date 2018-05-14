NPP Will Last Full Term, Says Meghalaya Home Minister

Meghalaya Home Minister James K. Sangma on Sunday launched the campaign for bye-election to Ampati Constituency in South West Garo Hills and said that NPP will last full term because people of Meghalaya has given the mandate to NPP and its coalition partners and not the Congress party.

He inaugurated the newly constructed National People’s Party (NPP) office at Latri under Ampati Constituency and addressed a gathering of NPP supporters, which was attended by candidate of Ampati constituency Clement G. Momin and a host of party functionaries including State Working President of NPP S. B. Sangma.

Seeking mandate of the people of Ampati, James K. Sangma said that the Congress party was trying to misguide the people saying that NPP and its coalition Government will not last for more than six months.

“Prior to the February 2018 election, the Congress tried their level best to misguide the electorates that NPP will not manage to get even nine seats in Meghalaya but electorates rejected their propaganda and we managed to get 19 seats and with support from likeminded coalition partners formed the Government with a comfortable majority,” said James K. Sangma at the meeting, which received a thunderous applause from the people.

Terming that the Congress era is history and past, James K. Sangma told the gathering that the Congress party is divided which is evident from the just concluded election for Williamnagar constituency.

“There is no unity in the Congress party and I believe that the electorates will reject the false propaganda of the Congress. You will witness that many Congress rebels will campaign against their own candidates in this election as well,” James K. Sangma said, while asserting that the people of Ampati were intelligent to understand that NPP is ruling the State.

Allaying the fears of the electorates on the misinformation campaign by the opponent Congress party, James K. Sangma said NPP and its coalition Government will not just last for six months but for full term and would ensure overall growth and development of the State.

Urging the voters to reject the Congress and its leader Dr. Mukul Sangma, who left the Constituency for his vested interest, James K. Sangma said, “Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma was working very hard to bring about change and development in Meghalaya and Ampati should partner and strengthen NPP, so that the people of Ampati can be part of the new Government that assures to work for equal development of all regions of the State.”

He said that people of Meghalaya has hope in NPP and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who has a vision and a dream for a new Meghalaya. “In less than a months time after forming the Government, Conrad K. Sangma was able to convince the centre to release 150 cr for clearing the dues of SSA teachers, which the erstwhile Government failed,” James K. Sangma asserted.