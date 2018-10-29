Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 29 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

NPP’s Role in Mizoram Elections Crucial: Conrad Sangma

NPP’s Role in Mizoram Elections Crucial: Conrad Sangma
October 29
16:20 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Chief Minister of Meghalaya and the president of National People’s Party (NPP) Conrad K Sangma on Sunday said that the NPP will play a crucial role in the ensuing Mizoram polls, scheduled for November 28.

Interacting with the media in the sidelines of a programme, Conrad Sangma said, “We are confident that the people of Mizoram will accept us and give us an opportunity to champion their cause and concerns. A sitting Congress MLA has joined the NPP yesterday and many others have indicated their interest in contesting the elections to the 40-member Mizoram House on an NPP ticket.”

However, sources informed that till Sunday evening no Congress MLA had joined the NPP.

It may be mentioned here that the NPP is a part of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre and a constituent of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

Tags
Conrad SangmaMeghalaya CM Conrad SangmaNPP
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.