NPP’s Role in Mizoram Elections Crucial: Conrad Sangma

NET Bureau

Chief Minister of Meghalaya and the president of National People’s Party (NPP) Conrad K Sangma on Sunday said that the NPP will play a crucial role in the ensuing Mizoram polls, scheduled for November 28.

Interacting with the media in the sidelines of a programme, Conrad Sangma said, “We are confident that the people of Mizoram will accept us and give us an opportunity to champion their cause and concerns. A sitting Congress MLA has joined the NPP yesterday and many others have indicated their interest in contesting the elections to the 40-member Mizoram House on an NPP ticket.”

However, sources informed that till Sunday evening no Congress MLA had joined the NPP.

It may be mentioned here that the NPP is a part of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre and a constituent of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune