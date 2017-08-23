NPYC Poster Campaign Against Deplorable Condition of Roads in Nagaland

The Nagaland Pradesh Youth Congress (NPYC) on Tuesday launched a state-wide poster campaign against “deplorable” condition of the roads in the state.

The Youth Congress workers pasted posters and placards in all the 11 district headquarters while in the state Capital the NPYC activists led by their president Vilhousilie Kenguruse shouted slogans against the failure of the state government to provide quality road.

“Good road is citizens right, but 15 years of NPF-led DAN government in Nagaland has brought about development of roads with potholes,” said Kenguruse while addressing the formal launching programme of the campaign outside the office of Engineer-in-Chief Public Welfare Department (PWD) in Kohima.

Terming the present NPF-BJP coalition government as ‘potholes government’, he alleged that the allocation of crores of rupees from Central government, including Rs 40 crore as annual road maintenance fund have become “pocket money for the legislators, while the roads are left in deplorable condition.”

“Our state roads have turned into ponds, streams and rivers,” he said while stating that if the government is truly concerned for the public they should improve the road condition. Kenguruse therefore questioned where has the thousands of crore vanished that the government is unable to provide quality roads to the people.

-PTI