Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 30 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

NPYF ,MESO organises Charity event in Meghalaya

NPYF ,MESO organises Charity event in Meghalaya
October 30
22:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

In an effort to bring a smile to the faces of the of the students of Good Shepherd RC School, Darrang and Darrang Presbyterians Lower Primary School, Darrang, the Meghalaya Environmental Social Organisation (MESO) along with the National’s People’s Party youth wing, the National’s People’s Youth Front (NPYF) organised a charity event at the premises of Good Shepherd R C School.

Several cartons of clothes, water bottles and toys were distributed to the 106 children present. Also present at the event was the headmaster and faculty members of Good Shepherd R C School. Several parents also accompanied their children. MESO was represented by Mebanri Laloo, CEO, MESO, who said, “Nobody has ever become poor by giving, seeing the smile on the children’s face is an extremely rewarding experience.” Thrangki Pohshna, President of NPYF spoke at length which concluded with these words, “The soul of a society is reflected in the way it treats its children.

The mission of the NPYF is to work tirelessly for the good of the people of Meghalaya and we will do our best every single day” Other members present at the charity event were Banang Tynsong, Lasting Lamin, Abraham Nongbri, Daniel Diengdoh, S. Kurbah and Phrangkupar Mawlong, all members of NPYF.

 

Tags
meghalayaMESONPYF
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.