NPYF ,MESO organises Charity event in Meghalaya

NET Bureau

In an effort to bring a smile to the faces of the of the students of Good Shepherd RC School, Darrang and Darrang Presbyterians Lower Primary School, Darrang, the Meghalaya Environmental Social Organisation (MESO) along with the National’s People’s Party youth wing, the National’s People’s Youth Front (NPYF) organised a charity event at the premises of Good Shepherd R C School.

Several cartons of clothes, water bottles and toys were distributed to the 106 children present. Also present at the event was the headmaster and faculty members of Good Shepherd R C School. Several parents also accompanied their children. MESO was represented by Mebanri Laloo, CEO, MESO, who said, “Nobody has ever become poor by giving, seeing the smile on the children’s face is an extremely rewarding experience.” Thrangki Pohshna, President of NPYF spoke at length which concluded with these words, “The soul of a society is reflected in the way it treats its children.

The mission of the NPYF is to work tirelessly for the good of the people of Meghalaya and we will do our best every single day” Other members present at the charity event were Banang Tynsong, Lasting Lamin, Abraham Nongbri, Daniel Diengdoh, S. Kurbah and Phrangkupar Mawlong, all members of NPYF.