NRC: Arunachal Govt Takes Steps to Check Entry of Illegal Migrants

Following the National Register of Citizens (NRC) implementation in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh state government has taken all possible preventive measures to prevent a possible spillover of illegal migrants to the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu while speaking to the state DGP on Thursday sought information on the status of border areas aftermath the NRC effect in neighbouring state of Assam. He directed the DGP to keep strict vigil along the border outposts to check entrance of illegal immigrants.

Assuring that the situation is normal in the state, DGP apprised CM that all border district SPs have been alerted and directed to liaise with their Assam counterparts. He said the situation is under control in Assam and there is no problem on NRC issue in general especially in districts sharing borders with Assam.