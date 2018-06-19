NRC Draft Publication May be Delayed: State Coordinator

The draft publication of the National Register of Citizens “may be delayed” due to the critical flood situation in Assam’s three districts of Barak Valley, its state coordinator Prateek Hajela said on Monday.

As per the Supreme Court order, the second draft of the NRC has to be released on June 30.

“We are trying our best to complete the task within the deadline but the flood situation is grim in Barak Valley and if the flood situation does not improve, the June 30 deadline may be missed”, Hajela told reporters.

He said no decision has been taken yet.

“We are monitoring the situation in Karimganj, Cachar and Hailakandi districts and if the situation improves, then it can be possible to meet the deadline,” Hajela said.

The first draft of the NRC was released on December 31 last and the verification of the second draft was completed by May 31 while the draft publication was scheduled to be released on June 30.

The Supreme Court is monitoring the entire NRC updating process in the state.

A team of senior government and police officials, led by Chief Secretary T Y Das and Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia have held three meetings so far at the district level to review law and order situation in the run up to the publication of the draft NRC.

The deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and other senior officers of police, army and paramilitary forces have been engaged in the discussion.

In view of the importance of constant interaction with the people of all walks of life to allay their apprehensions related to the NRC, an exhaustive awareness programme is being launched and an extensive facility has been made available to all to resolve their claims and objections.

The high powered team will visit all the remaining districts of Assam in near future before publication of the draft NRC.

