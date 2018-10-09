NRC Row: State Coordinator Prateek Hajela Depicted As Mahisasura

NET Bureau

The North East Linguistic Ethnic Coordination Committee, an organisation fighting against NRC-related issues, on Monday portrayed NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela as asura (demon) during a rally at Silchar, Cachar district headquarters, in Barak Valley.

The committee organised the rally at Sadarghat on Mahalaya morning regarding the ongoing NRC update process. The rallyists carried posters, placards and banners that depicted Hajela as Mahishasur.

The committee’s adviser, Santanu Naik, who is a leading Silchar-based lawyer, said, “We have depicted Hajela as a demon because devi paksha starts on Monday and the victory of good over evil is the philosophy behind observing the day.”



Naik said the people were disappointed with the frequent changes in the NRC process, rules and regulations framed by Hajela over the past three years.

He said they chose Mahalaya morning for the awareness rally because the people of Silchar gather mainly at Sadarghat on the banks of the Barak river.

Mahalaya, observed seven days ahead of Durga Puja, marks the advent of Durga, the goddess of power. On this day pitri paksha (a fortnight to pay tribute to ancestors) ends and marks the beginning of Devi paksha.

The rally was addressed by NELECC secretary Kankan Narayan Sikidar, college teachers Abhijit Nath and Subhrangshu Bhattacharjee, among others. The speakers criticised Hajela’s decision to cancel five documents for including names in the NRC.

Naik said the recent Supreme Court judgment clearly said Hajela submitted written statements requesting to cancel five out of 15 documents as proof of citizens to enter the NRC.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced during an election rally in Silchar that Hindus who are victims of persecution outside India would be given shelter in the country but, Naik added, around 30 lakh of the 40 lakh dropped from the final draft of the NRC were Hindus.

SOURCE: The Telegraph