NRC to be Limited to Assam for Now

The government on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) will be limited to Assam “for now” and that “at present” the government did not have plans to extend the project to other states. The information was shared with the Parliament as a written reply by Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Ahir.

The reply was submitted in response to the question posed by Trinamool Congress MP Prasoon Banerjee.

In the reply, Ahir wrote, “At present, there is no proposal to extend the NRC to states other than Assam.”

The NRC is a list of Indian citizens in Assam, which is being updated by the government in order to weed out illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and other regions residing in the state.

The final draft of the NRC was released in July this year, triggering a political turmoil after it was revealed that the draft NRC list had left out names of around 40 lakh people out of a total of 3.29 crore applicants. Names of 2.89 crores people were included in the NRC draft list. Opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC, had accused the BJP of targeting a particular minority community through the list, a claim vehemently denied by the ruling party.

Earlier in December, the Supreme Court extended the deadline for filing claims and objections for the inclusion of names in the draft NRC to December 31.

The SC bench consisted of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RF Nariman gave the ruling while hearing a plea of the Assam government which requested for the December 15 deadline to be extended to December 31, citing a surge in applications for claims and objections in the last few weeks.

However, the court extended the deadline by 15 days – to December 31 – and clarified that the deadline for verifying the claims for inclusion of names in the NRC would be February 15, and not February 1 as was ordered earlier.

