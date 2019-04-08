NRL Football Academy, Shillong Lajong play 1-1 draw

NET Bureau

In yesterday’s match of the AIFF Hero Junior I- League, NRL Football Academy, and Shillong Lajong played a 1-1 draw at the Nehru Stadium in RG Baruah Sports Complex at Guwahati. Vishal Robidas and Baskrom Jharowa were the scorers for NRL and Shillong Lajong respectively.

Again, Lutuma Football Academy (B) of Guwahati emerged as the champions of the 2nd edition of Decathlon Kipsta Cup held at Decathlon play area in Azara yesterday. The two-day 5-a-side tournament organised by Sportscraft Management in association with Guwahati City FC (GCFC) saw 33 teams from across the Northeast participating in it. Lutuma FA (B) defeated NEFians 1-0 to lift the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 15,000. Runners-up NEFians were awarded with a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 7,500. Kushal Chetri of Lutuma FA (B) was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the tournament which was supported by Champion’s Food Court, The News Mill, Egua and GMC, stated a press statement by Sportscraft Management.

Source: The Assam Tribune