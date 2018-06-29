NRL Inks Community-Driven Initiative with Eureka Forbes Institute of Environment

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. and Eureka Forbes Institute of Environment had undertaken a community-driven initiative to make safe drinking water accessible to every individual in Assam.

As part of this initiative, 12 Aquaguard Water Purification Plants were installed in 12 locations of Assam, out which 9 were schools and balance 3 installations were in public places. These water purification plants will provide access to healthy drinking water free of cost. Each water plant is operational for approximately 5 hours and can supply up to 14,000 litres of safe drinking water in a day. These water purification systems have changed the lives of around 7441 residents.

In spite of unprecedented progress made by India in various fields, the basic issue of safe and clean drinking water and its lack of access in most parts of the country, continues to be a roadblock stifling the collective growth of the nation. According to recent data, ground water in 20 districts of Assam is tested to exceed the 0.01 mg/l permissible level established by WHO. In several districts, the main source of water is groundwater, which is highly contaminated and has large amounts of Arsenic and Fluoride, which makes it unfit for drinking purpose.

The Aquaguard water purification plants have been designed by the experts in water purification and are equipped with advanced technology, wherein every drop of water is treated by a 9-stage purification process. Water scientists and field experts at Eureka Forbes tested the water conditions before setting up these plants. Depending on the level of contaminants present in water, the company customized the technology. This ensured that the water was not only free from microbiological contaminants like bacteria, virus and cysts but also other life endangering pollutants like nitrates, fluorides, arsenic etc. while retaining the natural essential minerals present in the water. Additionally, these plants will be technically maintained by Eureka Forbes for a period of 3 years and daily operations will be taken care of by local authorities.

The way it works is that a tanker comes in every day to supply water, which is pulled via motor into a water tank. The water is then treated by the Carbon filter and Sand filter through which the waste gets collected in one tank and the treated (clean) water in another. The quality of water dispensed strictly adheres to all standards and requirements of the World Health Organization.

Residents feel that the best part about this initiative is that we have access to water cards that can be re-charged at regular intervals. These cards have our names on it; all we need to do is place the card on the machine and we get access to instant safe and healthy drinking water at a minimal cost, thereby helping in saving both time and money.