Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 12 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

NRL Sends 132 MT Wax Consignment to Poland

NRL Sends 132 MT Wax Consignment to Poland
January 12
20:47 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The state-run Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) on Friday flagged off its first 132 metric tonne wax consignment to Poland, marking its entry into the prestigious European market.

The NRL wax consignment was flagged off by the company’s Chief General Manager (Finance) Indranil Mitra at Numligarh in Assam’s Golaghat district. NRL has already exported wax to 19 countries across the globe.

Export to Europe assumes significance since the market there is known to be quality conscious. It will further enhance the brand value of NRL wax, the company said.

It added that in a span of two years, the company has been able to establish a foothold in more than a dozen countries worldwide including Mexico, Kenya, Nepal, Bangladesh, Nicaragua, Thailand, Hong Kong and Brazil.

With the latest consignment, the total export of NRL wax now stands at around 6,000 metric tonne. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the NRLs wax plant to the nation on February 5, 2016.

The 50,000 metric tonne wax plant, commissioned in March 2015 at a cost of Rs 676 crore, is the countrys largest wax producing unit with indigenous technology developed by the Indian Institute of Petroleum — Dehradun, Engineers India Ltd and NRL.

-PTI

Tags
Numaligarh Refinery LtdWax Consignment
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.