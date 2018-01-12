NRL Sends 132 MT Wax Consignment to Poland

The state-run Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) on Friday flagged off its first 132 metric tonne wax consignment to Poland, marking its entry into the prestigious European market.

The NRL wax consignment was flagged off by the company’s Chief General Manager (Finance) Indranil Mitra at Numligarh in Assam’s Golaghat district. NRL has already exported wax to 19 countries across the globe.

Export to Europe assumes significance since the market there is known to be quality conscious. It will further enhance the brand value of NRL wax, the company said.

It added that in a span of two years, the company has been able to establish a foothold in more than a dozen countries worldwide including Mexico, Kenya, Nepal, Bangladesh, Nicaragua, Thailand, Hong Kong and Brazil.

With the latest consignment, the total export of NRL wax now stands at around 6,000 metric tonne. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the NRLs wax plant to the nation on February 5, 2016.

The 50,000 metric tonne wax plant, commissioned in March 2015 at a cost of Rs 676 crore, is the countrys largest wax producing unit with indigenous technology developed by the Indian Institute of Petroleum — Dehradun, Engineers India Ltd and NRL.

-PTI