Sun, 10 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

NSCN-IM Bans Fire Crackers

NSCN-IM Bans Fire Crackers
December 10
07:50 2017
The National Socialist Council of Nagaland-IM has banned ‘bursting of firecrackers during the festive season’.

A statement from the NSCN-IM’s ministry of kilo affairs stated that the ‘directive was issued for maintenance of peaceful atmosphere’.

“Anyone found violating this directive shall be strictly dealt with, the kilo ministry stated. With this, the kilo affairs ministry prays for blessing upon everyone this season, and wishes a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year too,” the statement read.

Further, the NSCN-IM prayed for blessing upon everyone and wished all a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

0 Comments

