NSCN-IM Cautions Anti-Framework Elements

Mentioning that framework agreement is a collective leadership offered with a hope for a new era for Nagas, NSCN(IM) has alleged that some elements are trying to damage the historic political achievement.

While saying that the Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is selflessly working to solve the protracted Naga issue, the NSCN-IM, in a statement, warned that it would be unfortunate if the ongoing political process is derailed due to some anti-peace and anti- Framework agents. “Under such circumstances, these will be interpreted as a sheer willful act against the peaceful interests of both Government of India and the Naga nation.”

It further added that it is strange that some organisations are apparently trying to overtake other leading organisations as they panicked that the decades-old Indo-Naga political problem is expected to be solved sooner than expected.

The NSCN-IM further urged the people and all the organisations to come forward in safeguarding the prevailing peace and strengthen the path of peace process.