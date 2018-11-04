NSCN (IM) Detains Army Officer

NET Bureau

MIP of NSCN (I-M) has revealed that a Lt.Col of the Indian army’s Signal regiment along with 16 personnel were detained and interrogated for about half an hour for violating Cease Fire Ground Rules by moving towards its Council Head Quarters Hebron on November 2 at around 4.30 pm.

According to NSCN (IM) MIP, the officer was identified as Lt.Col. Mohd. Zabiulla (Army No.64304) of Signal Regiment at Zakhama. It said the convoy was moving in four Gypsies on its way from Rangapahar to Jalukie by using the route towards CHQ Hebron.

The NSCN (IM) MIP said the column was stopped at the check gate near Hebron by Naga Army personnel, having been alerted about the movement of the Indian Army convoy. On interrogation, the NSCN (IM) MIP said that the Officer and personnel of the Signals had claimed they had been following instructions given by passersby and had no idea that they were to cross the CHQ of the NSCN/GPRN.

The NSCN (IM) MIP wondered why the officer did not coordinate with various army units in and around Dimapur about taking which route. It pointed out that the Army convoy could have taken the Sukhovi village route where the Army had its training centre in order to connect Jalukie or the Niuland route used by the public after a landslide at NH 29 near Chumukedima.

The NSCN (IM) MIP termed the incident as a “total negligence on the part of the Indian Army” which led to trespass on a sensitive area such as the “doorstep of the CHQ of the GPRN.” It said the entire convoy was cautioned about their trespass and set free in good faith after the armymen “admitted their serious mistake”

SOURCE: Nagaland Post