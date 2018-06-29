Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 29 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

NSCN-K Ambush Assam Rifles Troopers, Injure One

June 29
11:57 2018
Myanmar-based National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) on Thursday continued its stepped-up attacks on Indian security forces, injuring an Assam Rifles trooper in Nagaland.

The rebels ambushed the road opening party of the 7 Assam Rifles near Akhego in Nagaland’s Phek district, a day after Indian Army commandos attacked a NSCN-K camp in Myanmar, inflicting some casualties.

The rebels triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and followed by heavy exchange of fire, injuring an Assam Rifles trooper, an army official said.

NSCN-K’s Deputy Minister, ‘Colonel’ Isak Sumi, told IANS that the ambushed was carried out by the NSCN-K-led United National Liberation Front of West South-East Asia (UNLFW)- a joint platform of four rebel groups of northeastern India having bases inside Myanmar.

“Some casualty and serious injuries expected. The mission shall continue anywhere within WSEA region,” he said.

-IANS

NSCN (K)
