Sat, 10 Jun 2017

NSCN-K Appoints Khango Konyak as New Chairman

June 10
13:40 2017
Few hours after the death of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) chairman SS Khaplang, the banned outfit has reportedly appointed Khango Konyak as the new chairman of the group. Konyak was vice-president of the group.

Khango Konyak who was unanimously elected as the Vice-President in 2011 had an illustrious career as a military man and served the nation in different capacities.

According to information, Konyak was first enrolled in the Naga Army in the year 1963. Later in the year 1966, he was sent to Pakistan under Alee (Foreign) command. He had also visited China in the year 1976.

Besides military services, in 1989 he was selected to the post of chairman, Konyak Region. He has also served as the president of the Tuensang-Mon Regional Union.

Khango KonyakNSCN (K)SS Khaplang
