NSCN-K Attack Assam Rifles Camp in Nagaland,

An Assam Rifles jawan was injured while suspected NSCN-K militants attacked an Assam Rifles camp in Nagaland’s Mon district Tuesday morning.

According to the reports, the Assam Rifles outpost at Lampong Sheanghah village, located about 15 Km away from district headquarter Mon, was attacked by a heavy armed group of suspected NSCN-K militants early Tuesday morning.

The attack happened at around 2-20 am and the Assam Rifles troops quickly responded to the situation.

One Assam Rifles jawan was injured during the attack.

Later the injured jawan was shifted to Mon military base for urgent medical attention.

There is no report of any civilian casualties or loss of public properties.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles troops have launched a massive operation against the militants in the area.

