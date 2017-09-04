NSCN-K Cadre Killed, Soldier Injured in Arunachal

An NSCN (K) cadre was killed and a soldier injured in an operation by Special Forces on Monday in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district bordering Myanmar, army sources said.

The security operation comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the neighbouring country on September 5-7. Army chief General Bipin Rawat clarified it was a “routine operation” within the Indian territory.

“It’s a normal, routine operation. Such operations happen every day. There’s nothing big about them,” General Rawat told reporters on Monday.

An AK-56 assault rifle and 200 rounds of ammunition were seized during the operation against the National Socialist Council of Nagaland militants belonging to the Khaplang faction in Longding district, where India shares border with Myanmar. Army officials said the action in the hinterland was a typical counter-insurgency operation.

A surgical strike was carried out by the army along the Myanmar border in response to an ambush by Naga rebels in Manipur’s Chandel district on June 4, 2015, in which 18 soldiers were killed.

