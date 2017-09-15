NSCN-K Cadre, NSCN-IM Overground Workers Held in Arunachal

Assam Rifles have apprehended a NSCN(K) ultra and two NSCN(IM) overground workers in a series of operations against the two outfits from Longding in Arunachal Pradesh since Thursday.

The Assam Rifles Longding battalion under the aegis of DAO during its operations at Niausa village and Longding town on Thursday evening and Friday morning apprehended the rebels, Defence spokesman Col Chiranjeet Konwer said.

A self-styled lance corporal of the NSCN(K) was apprehended based on specific intelligence inputs and a pistol and live ammunition was recovered from his possession, the spokesman said.

In another operation, two overground workers of NSCN(IM) were apprehended from Niausa village in the district.

The security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations in the south Arunachal Pradesh which has struck a blow to the extortion activities by the underground outfits in the area, the spokesman added.

