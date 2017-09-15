Fri, 15 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

NSCN-K Cadre, NSCN-IM Overground Workers Held in Arunachal

NSCN-K Cadre, NSCN-IM Overground Workers Held in Arunachal
September 15
18:37 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Rifles have apprehended a NSCN(K) ultra and two NSCN(IM) overground workers in a series of operations against the two outfits from Longding in Arunachal Pradesh since Thursday.

The Assam Rifles Longding battalion under the aegis of DAO during its operations at Niausa village and Longding town on Thursday evening and Friday morning apprehended the rebels, Defence spokesman Col Chiranjeet Konwer said.

A self-styled lance corporal of the NSCN(K) was apprehended based on specific intelligence inputs and a pistol and live ammunition was recovered from his possession, the spokesman said.

In another operation, two overground workers of NSCN(IM) were apprehended from Niausa village in the district.

The security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations in the south Arunachal Pradesh which has struck a blow to the extortion activities by the underground outfits in the area, the spokesman added.

-PTI

Tags
Assam RiflesNSCN (K)NSCN-IM
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.