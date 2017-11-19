Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 19 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

NSCN-K ‘Finance Secretary’ Arrested in Meghalaya

NSCN-K ‘Finance Secretary’ Arrested in Meghalaya
November 19
16:45 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Inovi Avika Assumi, the “Finance Secretary” of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K), has been arrested in Shillong, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip, Meghalaya Police and Assam Rifles troopers raided Assumi’s hideout at Demseiniong area on Saturday night. He was an accused in an extortion racket.

“We were informed about his presence in Shillong. We kept surveillance on his movement and activities. We finally raided his house and made the arrest,” Davies.R. Marak, the district police chief of East Khasi Hills, told IANS.

“He is a prize catch. We will soon start interrogating him about his activities here in Meghalaya.”

The police did not recover any arms or ammunition from his possession. The NSCN-K has given up the ceasefire pact it earlier signed with New Delhi in 2015.

The outfit was declared a terrorist organisation after Khaplang’s rebels went on a killing spree, attacking Indian soldiers in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

-IANS

Tags
Inovi Avika AssumiNSCN (K)
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.