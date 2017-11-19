NSCN-K ‘Finance Secretary’ Arrested in Meghalaya

Inovi Avika Assumi, the “Finance Secretary” of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K), has been arrested in Shillong, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip, Meghalaya Police and Assam Rifles troopers raided Assumi’s hideout at Demseiniong area on Saturday night. He was an accused in an extortion racket.

“We were informed about his presence in Shillong. We kept surveillance on his movement and activities. We finally raided his house and made the arrest,” Davies.R. Marak, the district police chief of East Khasi Hills, told IANS.

“He is a prize catch. We will soon start interrogating him about his activities here in Meghalaya.”

The police did not recover any arms or ammunition from his possession. The NSCN-K has given up the ceasefire pact it earlier signed with New Delhi in 2015.

The outfit was declared a terrorist organisation after Khaplang’s rebels went on a killing spree, attacking Indian soldiers in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

