Sat, 25 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

NSCN-R cadres nabbed

NSCN-R cadres nabbed
January 25
11:23 2020
NET Bureau

Assam Rifle and Arunachal Pradesh Police of Changlang district have apprehended three active NSCN-R cadres during a joint operation launched at Khimiyang and Phanlom area on Friday.

Three NSCN-R cadres who were apprehended from general area of Khimiyang were identified as SS Pvt Munshum Khimhun (23), SS Pvt Channong Matcha (20), and SS Pvt Jit Bdr Lama (19). The apprehended cadres came to Phanlom area for carrying out extortion in the name of the outfit organisation.

Changlang SP Mihin Gambo informed that a case has been registered at Khimiyang Police Station under section 384/34 IPC for further investigation.

Source: The Arunacal Times

