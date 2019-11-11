Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 11 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

NTPC Meeting held at Tawang

NTPC Meeting held at Tawang
November 11
13:24 2019
NET Bureau

Annual District Level Coordination committee meeting of National Tobacco control programme (NTCP) was organized by District Tobacco control cell(DTCC)DHS, on Sunday in the conference hall of DC Tawang. The meeting was chaired by I/C DC Tawang Lobsang Tsering and attended by all the concerned HODs who are member of the coordination committee.
Speaking in the meeting Dr. Sangey Thinlay, DPO (DTCC)District Health Society Tawang informed the house about the ill effects of Tobacco and its impact on Socio-Economic, and religious life of an individual. He also informed that due to continuous joint efforts from administration, DTCC, NGOs and others, tobacco users in the district has been decreasing since 2017. There is a village called Lhunpo under Zemithang circle where not a single individual uses tobacco since last many years, and we need to publicise such exemplary village he added.

After Dr. Sangey Thinlay’s Power point presentation the house was kept open for discussion and suggestions from members for future course of action. Many suggestions like sensitization to the cab drivers, and frequent raids under COTPA,and declaration of no smoking zones were given by the members present.
Chairman of the meeting i/c DC Tawang Lobsang Tsering in his address congratulated DTCC for conducting this important meeting. He suggested for more awareness camps in villages and to increase the frequency of sensitization programmes. He further requested all the members present to work more sincerely in all way to make society better.

