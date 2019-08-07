Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 07 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Nun who protested against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal dismissed from congregation

Nun who protested against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal dismissed from congregation
August 07
17:49 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A nun belonging to the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) of the Catholic Church in Kerala has been expelled nearly a year after she waged a hunger strike along with other nuns demanding the arrest of rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

In a letter, dated August 5, and addressed to Sr Lucy Kalapura, Sr Ann Joseph, Superior General, FCC, has intimated the dismissal from the Catholic Church, but doesn’t state any reasons for the same. The letter underlines that Sr Kalapura was given the required canonical warnings in the past and yet did not show the needed remorse or a satisfying explanation for her lifestyle in violation of the norms of the FCC. Hence, the General Council of the FCC unanimously voted to dismiss the nun. Further, the dismissal was confirmed by the Apostolic See in the Vatican.

Source: The Indian Express

0 Comments
Tags
Bishop Franco MulakkalRape Case
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.