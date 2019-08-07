Nun who protested against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal dismissed from congregation

NET Bureau

A nun belonging to the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) of the Catholic Church in Kerala has been expelled nearly a year after she waged a hunger strike along with other nuns demanding the arrest of rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

In a letter, dated August 5, and addressed to Sr Lucy Kalapura, Sr Ann Joseph, Superior General, FCC, has intimated the dismissal from the Catholic Church, but doesn’t state any reasons for the same. The letter underlines that Sr Kalapura was given the required canonical warnings in the past and yet did not show the needed remorse or a satisfying explanation for her lifestyle in violation of the norms of the FCC. Hence, the General Council of the FCC unanimously voted to dismiss the nun. Further, the dismissal was confirmed by the Apostolic See in the Vatican.

Source: The Indian Express