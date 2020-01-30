Nursing is a noble profession: DC

NET Bureau

“Nursing is a noble profession and there is a great demand for the nurses in the country,” said East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh.

Attending the lamp-lighting and pledge taking ceremony of the first year GNM students at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital auditorium here on Wednesday, Dr Singh said that the healthcare system is currently plagued by the deficiency of trained nurses. She expressed hope that the admission of 34 nursing students to three year GNM diploma course will meet the requirement of nurses in the state to a great extent.

There are 29 female and five male students in the batch. The ceremony marks formal entry into the nursing profession.

Jt Director (T&R) Dr D Raina said nurses are the backbone of healthcare delivery system.

Deputy Director of Nursing, Naharlagun, K Karga said nursing is one of the important aspects of healthcare services and trainees should extend their best services in their noble profession.

GNM Principal Angel Tayeng spoke about the significance of the lamp lighting ceremony, while vice-principal Aruna Chowdhury administered oath to the students.

Medical Superintendent Dr YR Darang and Tutor Neeliam Bangsia also spoke on the occasion.

DMO Dr Kaling Dai, DRCHO Dr T Gao, DTO (TB) Taken Siram and senior Pathologist Dr Kaling Jerang also attended the programme.

Source: The Arunachal Times