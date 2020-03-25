Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 25 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Nyay scheme is the need of the hour : Congress

Nyay scheme is the need of the hour : Congress
March 25
14:19 2020
Congress has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement its minimum income guarantee scheme called “Nyay”, which the party had promised but could not fulfill it after its defeat in the election.

The Congress, in its manifesto, has said that 20 per cent poorest families in the country will get Rs 72,000 annually as part of its Nyunatam Aay Yojana (Nyay).

Taking to Twitter, Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Dear PM, need of the hour is to implement forth with “Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme”(Nyay) mooted by Rahulji & Congress.”

“Pl transfer Rs 7,500 to every Jan Dhan A/C, PM Kisan A/C & every Pension A/C to tide over nutrition needs of 21 days & give free PDS ration.” said Randeep

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced nationwide lockdown for 21 days effective from midnight and allocated Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen healthcare infrastructure to fight coronavirus in India.

How will daily wagers, workers in small businesses survive for 21 days? ” remarked Surjewala.

Hailing the lockdown decision, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted, “I wholeheartedly support @narendramodi ji decision of complete lockdown of the country. This is the only way to fight #Covid19 and save millions of lives.”

“But urge @PMOIndia to immediately announce a relief package for the poor and daily wagers,” Amarinder said.

The Congress also raised questions over facilities provided to the healthcare workers.

Source: Outlook India

