Nyobo-Lamkang Extends Financial Aid to Fire Victims

NET Bureau

Stepping up to aid fire victims of Pekung (Mirbuk) Mangnang villages, the Nyobo-Lamkang(a charitable social based organization) extended28,200/- (twenty-eight thousand and two hundred) financial assistance through the district administration on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Incharge, TatdoBorang (ADC) along with DDMO and DIPRO visited the fire-ravaged Pekung (Lali Korong river area, TigraMirbuk, Pasighat) and Mangnang(Sille-Oyan circle) villages and handed over the said amount to the affected families.

The relentless blaze had destroyed everything on December 13 in Mangnang and on 14 in Pekung village, last year and forced all to live in tents and temporary housing.

The very impressedI/c DC while appreciating the efforts of Nyobo-Lamkang President OkomTamuk, Secretary General KarunathPajing, and Coordinator TadoMuang, has stated that the NGO has set an example to see a smile on the faces of displaced people. The “Ordinary people are committed to contributing to humanity and shown extraordinarily generous in response to tragedies”, opined Borang. He also gave some tips on preventive measures.