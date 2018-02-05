NYP to Organise National Integration Convention in Guwahati

In a bid to send a message that culture link, humanity and language can stitch souls together, National Youth Project (NYP)’s three-day national integration convention will begin in Guwahati from Tuesday, which also coincides with 90th birthday celebration of NYP founder-director Dr S N Subba Rao aka Bhaiji.

The convention to be held at Shrimanta Shankar Dev Kalakshetra will see the participation of NYP delegates from Russia, USA, Germany, Switzerland, Sri Lanka and Nepal. Besides, around 1000 youths from 28 states and 3 Union Territories (UTs) will also take part in the event. The convention will be conducted by NYP president H P Biswas & vice president Pradeep Kumar with Yuva Arunachal president Chombay Kee as organising chairman.

According to the organizer, the main motive behind organizing the event is to facilitate its global members to send a louder message as to how culture link humanity and languages stitches souls together, besides organizing thought provoking discussions on burning issues confronting the present world & possible solutions and a potpourri of cultural programmes daily.

The NYP, led by director nonagenarian Gandhian Bhaiji, fluent in speaking 18 official languages of India, had conceived dance-drama Bharat Ki Satnan, has spread its wings to 64 nations to channelise youth energies for nation building and humanitarian causes toeing Gandhian principles while Bharat Ki Satnan made Indian cultural popular across the globe.

It is to be mentioned here that, NYP Arunachal Pradesh has a record to skilling over 80,000 local youths in various traders including 4264 people with special abilities.