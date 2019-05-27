OBCs, STs and Upper Caste Hindus Swayed it for NDA: Analysis

NET Bureau

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) got maximum support from the Other Backward Castes (OBCs), followed by Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs), according to the IANS-CVOTER analysis of the voting pattern in the General Election 2019.

Among the social groups, 47.1 percent of OBCs voted for the NDA against 43.2 percent STs and 39.5 percent SCs.

The NDA got overwhelming support across the broad spectrum of social strata.

In comparison, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) got maximum 30.1 percent of ST votes followed by 29.8 percent of SC and 25.4 percent of OBC votes.

A dissection of the religion-based voting pattern shows that the NDA’s largest support base was upper caste Hindus as 51.6 percent of the community voted for the Narendra Modi-led coalition.

The UPA, on the other hand, got 40.8 percent share of the Muslim votes. Data shows that 45.7 percent Christians and 38.2 percent Sikhs voted for the NDA.

The UPA got 28 percent Sikh and 27.8 percent of the Christian votes. Barring Muslims, all other religious groups went with the national trend of favouring the NDA.

Source: The Assam Tribune