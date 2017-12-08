Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 08 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Odisha Tribal, Who Once Walked 10 Km Carrying Wife’s Body, Strikes It Rich

Odisha Tribal, Who Once Walked 10 Km Carrying Wife’s Body, Strikes It Rich
December 08
14:46 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Dana Majhi, the “helpless” tribal man from Odisha who last year walked for 10 km carrying his wife’s body on his shoulders, is now carrying all before him – he now owns a house and a motorbike.

The turnaround in Majhi’s fortunes came after the video clips of last year’s incident shook the nation’s conscience.

After hitting the headlines, the Kalahandi resident, who has remarried, got a house allotted to him under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Awas Yojana that is under construction.

He even got financial aid from donors, including Rs 9 lakh from Bahraini Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. He did not have a bank account earlier, but now has sizeable fixed deposits.

Majhi’s three daughters get free education at a residential school in Bhubaneshwar.

He on Tuesday arrived on the same street, which he had walked with his wife’s body tightly wrapped in cloth after being unable to pay for a transport in August last year, on a brand new Honda bike that he bought from a showroom after paying Rs 65,000.

-ANI

Tags
Dana MajhiOdisha Tribal
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.