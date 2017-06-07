Officer Cadets Call on Arunachal CM

Cadet Kano Taduk and Cadet Gonu Nalo, undergoing undergraduate officer-trainee program in the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Naval Academy (INA) respectively, called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister welcomed the young officers and called upon them to serve the country and the countrymen generously. Retired Wing Commander, Gyati Kago accompanied the young officers. Nalo has completed his 3-year basic training course in the INA, and will undergo 1 year special naval training course to be commissioned as Lieutenant in the Indian Navy in June 2018.

Taduk who has also completed his 3-year basic training course from NDA will undergo 1 year special flight training course in the Indian Air Force Academy to be commissioned in the Air Force as Flight Officer in June 2018. Congratulating the officer cadets undergoing their undergraduate engineering curriculum along with rigorous military training, the Chief Minister congratulated them for their stupendous achievement.

He said that not many youths in Arunachal are aware about careers in the Indian defence forces. However, he hoped that with their achievements, more youths will be motivated to join the defence forces. To encourage and motivate the youths to join the prestigious defence careers, the Chief Minister informed that the state government will amend guidelines to include NDA examination conducted by UPSC in the cash incentive scheme.

He requested PHED and IPR Minister, Bamang Felix who was also present on the occasion to create adequate awareness on careers in the Indian armed forces through IPR department.