Officer Checks PM Modi’s Chopper In Odisha, Suspended By Election Commission

NET Bureau

An officer posted as General Observer in Odisha has been suspended by the Election Commission for allegedly checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter in Sambalpur on April 16, in violation of norms.

The 1996 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Mohammed Mohsin, has not acted in conformity with the Election Commission’s instructions concerning Special Protection Group or SPG protectees, an order issued by the commission said.

“Checking of the prime minister’s chopper, undertaken at Sambalpur, was not in accordance with the Election Commission guidelines as SPG protectees are exempt from such checking,” said a senior official without elaborating.

The prime minister was stated to have been held up at the place for around 15 minutes because of the sudden checking, the official said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s helicopter was also checked by the personnel of the Election Commission flying squad in Rourkela on April 16.

Similar checking was carried out for Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s chopper at Sambalpur on Tuesday by the flying squad, sources said.

Source: NDTV