NET Bureau

With just three days left for the publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, officers are working round-the-clock to ensure an “error-free” final list, official sources said on Wednesday.

Data compilation is complete and the NRC offices at the district, circle and block levels are working 24X7 to ensure no bonafide citizen is left out, they said.

The final NRC list will be published on August 31.

“Quality control checks are underway to ensure that the NRC is error-free and this would continue till the last day,” sources in the NRC state coordinator’s office said.

Officers engaged in the exercise of updating the list are in constant touch with the government departments concerned, including the border police wing and the Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) so that name of any person against whom cases are pending in the tribunals are not included in the NRC.

Meanwhile, the office of the NRC state coordinator issued a notice on Wednesday on how to check the names in the final list.

“Those who submitted claims as they were not included in the complete draft published on July 30, 2018 or excluded by the Additional Draft Exclusion List published on June 26, 2019, and those who had any objection filed against their inclusion, can see their status in the supplementary list of inclusion by visiting designated NSK/office of circle officers/office of deputy commissioners,” the notice said.

Source: Money Control