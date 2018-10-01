Officials of NABARD and Textile & Handicraft make Ground Inspection

In an attempt to ensure proper implementation of schemes being funded by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Dr. Gyanendra Mani, General Manager, NABARD, Itanagar along with Jt. Director, Textile & Handicraft, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Ms Barnali Sur inspected the various ongoing schemes at Debing, Rayang, Lingka village under East Siang district on Friday and also interacted with the sericulture farmers.

Dr. Mani and Ms Suri accompanied by D. Riba, Asst. Director Textile & Handicraft, Pasighat, Libang Perme, ADTH and Talong Tadeng, Development Officer (Sericulture), Sille inspected the various Mulberry plantations at Debing, Rayang and Lingka village. The officials interacted with the sericulture farmers and took first hand information about the progress and proper implementation of the plantation of mulberry to be used a feeds for mulberry silkworms for production of silk yarn. The officers were happy seeing the proper implementation of the schemes and later in the afternoon apprised the farmers about various credit link schemes at Lingka village. Later they also inspected the Bee processing unit at Government Sericulture Farm, Sille.

While on Saturday, the same officials also held a meeting with Dy. Commissioner, East Siang at DC’s conference hall where NABARD General Manager apprised about the new schemes like CM’s Sashat Samoh Yojana which is likely to be launched October next. After the meeting, the team also inspected the Sericulture Farm at Borguli under Mebo Sub-Division to take assessment of the damages caused to ex-situ Muga conservator centre by recent Siang flood.

Meanwhile, DC Pasighat has expressed his thankfulness to the visiting officials of NABARD and Textile & Handicraft after whose visit more schemes will be cleared for the district which will benefit the farmers. While, Ms Barnali Sur, Jt. Director, Textile & Handicraft also extended her thankfulness to Dy. Commissioner for arranging meeting on though it was a off day.

D. Riba, ADTH, East Siang and Development Officer, T. Tadeng said that, East Siang district, being one of the most feasible places for implementation of sericulture schemes witnesses routine visit of officials from funding agencies time to time due to which the district is rapidly advancing toward large scale production of silk yarn of Muga, Mulberry and Eri.

With such proper and timely monitoring of schemes by officials concern and boosting up of morale of farmers and encouraging them for more plantation of Muga, Mulberry and Eri, East Siang is likely to become the highest producer of silk yarn in the state, the officials remarked.