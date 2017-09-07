Fri, 08 Sep 2017

OIL Highly Optimistic of Finding Hydrocarbon Deposits in Mizoram

OIL Highly Optimistic of Finding Hydrocarbon Deposits in Mizoram
September 07
17:57 2017
Oil India Limited (OIL) is highly optimistic of finding hydrocarbon deposits, specially natural gas in Mizoram, company’s chief manager for exploration Rupiyot Phukan said on Thursday.

“We found good quality natural gas deposit in Maubuang area, but the quantity was not feasible for commercial purposes,” he told media persons in Aizawl.

Drilling was done at Maubuang, which is around 40 km south of Aizawl and at Keifang area in eastern Aizawl district and did not yield any positive results.

Drilling in central Mizoram’s Thenzawl area would commence soon and OIL is highly optimistic of finding hydrocarbon deposits in the area, he added.

-PTI

