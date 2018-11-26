Oil Marketing Companies Seek Expansion in Nagaland

NET Bureau

To meet the growing demand for fuel in Nagaland, three major public sector undertaking (PSU) Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), have undertaken retail outlet network expansion comprising both regular and rural retail outlets and will be opening 106 new retail fuel outlets.

In their bid to reach out to consumers in both agricultural pockets and urban hubs of Nagaland, the three OMCs had published invitations for tenders on November 25 seeking retail outlet dealers.

The number of retail outlet dealerships has a major percentage reserved for entrepreneurs and prospective applicants from Scheduled Tribes. Currently Nagaland has around 75 retail fuel outlets and 56 LPG distributors.

To announce their expansion plans, a press conference was held at Hotel Shilloi near Clock Tower here on Sunday addressed by IOCL state level coordinator of Nagaland, N Kashung; BPCL chief manager, Retail Initiatives NE region, B K Sikder; HPCL area sales manager, Sijou Swrjee; and senior manager of HPCL, Limathung Odyuo.

In his opening remarks, N Kashung said that the Ministry had simplified the process of dealership selection with introduction of user-friendly online applications.

He added that for the first time, a computerized draw of lots and bid opening would be done under the aegis of an independent agency to ensure transparency. The eligibility criteria have also been relaxed to a great extent to accommodate more applicants with the new age eligibility being between 21 to 60 years.

The detailed advertisement and brochures for the three oil companies are available at www.petrolpumpdealerchayan.in, and the last date for application submissions and payment of the application fee is December 24.

Also, to do away with the perception that dealership of fuel retail outlets is generally meant for the ultra rich, N. Kashung added that this time around, the financial capability criteria has been dispensed with.

On the expansion plans of the IOCL in Nagaland, Kashung revealed that it has proposed setting up 50 retail outlets (33 regular and 17 rural) comprising of nine outlets in Kohima, 16 in Dimapur, three each in Phek and Peren, one in Wokha, five in Mokokchung, one in Mon, three in Tuensang, and one in Longleng. Of the 50 outlets, 41 are reserved for STs and nine are in the Open Category.

B K Sikder, in his address, said that BPCL has proposed invitation for 41 retail outlets (31 regular and 10 rural) covering nine districts with 14 in Dimapur, nine in Kohima, one in Longleng, four in Mokokchung, two in Mon, one in Peren, four each in Phek and Tuensang and two in Zunheboto.

Representative from HPCL, Sijou Swrjee said HPCL’s imprint in Nagaland has been limited so far with just two outlets in Dimapur (Purana Bazaar and Third Mile) and one in Kohima. In view of the demand of consumers, HPCL has proposed setting up 15 new retail outlets across nine districts.

Seven retail outlets will be in Dimapur while two will be in Kohima and the rest in Mokokchung, Mon, Phek and Wokha. Of the 15 proposed retails outlets, 12 are reserved for STs and three are in the Open Category, Sijou Swrjee added.

HPCL senior manager Limathung Odyuo, who added to Sijou Swrjee’s address, said that the expansion plans could help young entrepreneurs, and urged them to grab the opportunity.

It is also worth mentioning here that IOCL outlets in Nagaland have planned to start sale of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders at its outlets to help those who cannot get LPG due to lack of address proof, or for short-term use. A simple identity proof is required to buy FTL cylinders.

On the current status of fuel supply in Nagaland, N Kashung said there were 75 retail outlets in Nagaland: IOCL- 47, BPCL – 11, HPCL -3, Essar-10, and Reliance-1. There are 56 LPG distributors in Nagaland, two aviation fuel stations at Dimapur airport, one depot in Signal Basti, Dimapur, and one bottling plant in Chümoukedima.

